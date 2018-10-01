New York Mets
MMO Free Agent Profile: Manny Machado, 3B/SS
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 22m
Manny MachadoPosition: 3B/SSBats/Throws: R/RAge: July 06, 1992 (26)Traditional Stats: .297/.367/.382, 188 Hits, 35 2B, 3 3B, 37 HR, 107 RBI, 14 SBAdvanced Stats: 5.7 bWAR, 6.2 fW
