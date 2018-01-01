New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1032941776

Mets' deGrom takes home 1st NL Cy Young

by: Jason Wilson The Score 42m

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom received 29 of 30 first-place votes to take home his first National League Cy Young award on Wednesday, beating out Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola.More to come

Tweets