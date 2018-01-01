New York Mets
Snell, deGrom earn 1st career Cy Young awards
by: Jake Seiner — CBC Sports 30m
Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has easily won the National League Cy Young Award, and Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays has edged out two past winners for the American League prize.
