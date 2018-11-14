New York Mets
Mets T-Shirt guy immediately responds with Jacob deGrom Cy Young Award Merch!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27m
Wow I riffed a joke on twitter “do we get t-shirts?” and I guess we do! TTSG is not messing around! So I have some questions…. Do these exist? What if JDG had lost? Is TTSG working all night making these to keep his usual record of speedy delivery? I...
