New York Mets

The Mets Police
Cy-lent_mock_400x

Mets T-Shirt guy immediately responds with Jacob deGrom Cy Young Award Merch!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27m

Wow I riffed a joke on twitter “do we get t-shirts?” and I guess we do!  TTSG is not messing around! So I have some questions…. Do these exist?  What if JDG had lost? Is TTSG working all night making these to keep his usual record of speedy delivery? I...

Tweets