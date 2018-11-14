New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
deGrom runaway NL Cy Young Award winner
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 32m
NEW YORK -- In the end, it wasn't close. A summer full of hand-wringing about wins and losses, the value of pitcher WAR and the nature of run prevention seemed a distant memory on Wednesday, when the Baseball Writers' Association of America crowned Jacob.
Tweets
-
Caris LeVert's injury turned GM Sean Marks' emotions into a "roller coaster" https://t.co/CXczQdrev5 via @GregLogan1Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a ridiculously beautiful photo. Also, might become the new computer wallpaper for a few people around MSG a…Zion. Flyin’. Via @GettySport. https://t.co/kjJqr3fpVbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: 29 of 30 first place votes. Jake ran away with it. https://t.co/RwNuFa8XTTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Trafficmanmatt: The #Mets are deGrominating November!!! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Every Jacob deGrom pitch led to his Cy Young victory #LGM https://t.co/Eb541Pn7EoBlogger / Podcaster
-
As of today, Jacob deGrom and the Mets have not had any talks about a long-term contract. deGrom says he wants to "… https://t.co/ZmIdVIHr1BBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets