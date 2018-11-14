New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom runaway NL Cy Young Award winner

by: N/A MLB: Mets 32m

NEW YORK -- In the end, it wasn't close. A summer full of hand-wringing about wins and losses, the value of pitcher WAR and the nature of run prevention seemed a distant memory on Wednesday, when the Baseball Writers' Association of America crowned Jacob.

Tweets