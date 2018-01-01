New York Mets
Jacob DeGrom Won The NL Cy Young And It Wasn't Even Close
by: Lauren Theisen — Deadspin 29m
Playing for the Mets didn’t impede Jacob deGrom’s NL Cy Young chances in the slightest. Despite only putting up a 10-9 record due to his hitters giving him some of the worst run support in the league, the Mets ace wasn’t penalized for his lack of wins,...
