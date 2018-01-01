New York Mets

WATCH: Mets' Jacob deGrom reacts to winning 2018 NL Cy Young Award

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 15m

Mets ace RHP Jacob deGrom has officially been named the 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner. And though the many saw it as a lock for deGrom after his dominate season, he had to admit the nerves waiting to hear his name called.

