DeGrom Wins Cy Young Based On The Eye Test
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos
In what was hardly a surprise, Jacob deGrom was the runaway winner in the National League Cy Young Award today. Only once in 32 starts did he give up more than three runs. Once.
