Alonso homers, first in AFL in '18 with 6-RBI game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After tying for the Minor League lead with 36 homers this season, Peter Alonso now has the Arizona Fall League crown in his sights as well. The Mets' No. 2 prospect blasted his sixth homer of the fall Wednesday night as his...
