New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Writer who didn’t vote for deGrom hangs up on WFAN host
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 22m
The one baseball writer who didn’t make Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young Award win unanimous also apparently wasn’t in the mood to “Schmooze.” Long-time WFAN host Steve Somers, who landed an
Tweets
-
Central Florida could get knocked off in this spot https://t.co/jWDOnOGLktBlogger / Podcaster
-
Our Mr. Thursday night 0-fer selector thinks this pick will end his drought https://t.co/ZEld64mYAdBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Steve, this interview is over. Thank you, goodbye.” https://t.co/4Dw8Fgy83RBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Rangers want to end this ridiculous Barclays Center losing streak https://t.co/3oeQMmvefaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Should the Mets add a standing room hang out section at Citi Field? (not the bridge) https://t.co/Jy5smwGY5WBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets T-Shirt guy immediately responds with Jacob deGrom Cy Young Award Merch! https://t.co/2MzSo0mlLTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets