New York Mets

The Mets Police
Jacob_cygrom_store_400x

Mets Police Morning Laziness: JDG wins Cy Young…apparently to not much surprise

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28m

SLACKISH REACTION:   Congrats to JDG who won the Cy.  But it sure seems like a lot of people knew it was coming.  There were bobbleheads by 7:30.  T-Shirts almost immediately.  A lot of people did a lot of work for something that wasn’t a sure thing…..unl

Tweets