New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-tip-of-cap-560x373

Morning Briefing: Long Live DeKing

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 5m

Good morning, folks!deLatest Mets NewsJacob deGrom is the NL Cy Young. He won in a pretty decisive manner, securing 29-of-30 first place votes. deGrom had a 1.70 ERA, 10.0 bWAR, 1.98 FIP, 217

Tweets