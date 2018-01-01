New York Mets

Mets Minors

Winter League Recap: Alonso Has Big Day in Scorpions’ Win

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 13m

MLB vs Japan All-Star SeriesSamurai Japan 4 - 1 MLB All-StarsAmed Rosario got the day off today with Kike Hernandez filling in at shortstop. Rosario finished the series hitting .471 with 1.265

Tweets