New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

John Maffei - who voted Scherzer over deGrom for Cy Young, hung up on WFAN - barely covered MLB in 2018

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 19s

Instead of being able to explain his reasoning for voting for Scherzer over deGrom, people are left -- as of now -- to speculate as to what John Maffei's reasoning was.

Tweets