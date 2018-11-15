New York Mets
With Cy win, deGrom joins elite Mets club
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 25m
There were two other right-handers for the Mets who were the kind of pitching stars that Jacob deGrom was for New York this season. There was Tom Seaver, the greatest figure in the history of the Mets' franchise. And there was young Dwight Gooden, who...
