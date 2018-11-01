New York Mets

Mets Merized
J.t.-realmuto-560x385

Heyman: Marlins Don’t Want to Trade Realmuto Within Division

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports reported on his weekly WFAN spot that the Miami Marlins do not want trade J.T. Realmuto to another National League East team.Both the Washington Nationals and the

Tweets