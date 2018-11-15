New York Mets

The Mets Police
S-l1600

Vintage Mets bumper stickers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Hey kids, We used to put stickers on our cars. So… On The Way, All The Way.  I do not remember this one. Tom Seaver Day…that I remember, and I WAS there.  And half of you just found out that WFAN used to be on 1050. Also note the Mets used to have the...

Tweets