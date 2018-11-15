New York Mets
deGrom reportedly staying with CAA, Jeff Berry
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom's goal of signing a long-term contract at least gained some direction this week when deGrom agreed to stay with CAA as his agency. A source said that Jeff Berry, a co-head of CAA, will take over deGrom's account from Brodie Van...
