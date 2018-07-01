New York Mets

Mets Merized
Wilmer-flores-560x392

Report: Mets Expected to Tender Wilmer Flores a Contract

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 10m

In his most recent compilation of inside updates around Major League Baseball, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports writes that infielder Wilmer Flores "could be had" in a trade, but would almost certain

Tweets