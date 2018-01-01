New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Mets should lock up Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom with five-year deal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom is two years away from free agency, but coming off a Cy Young Award-winning season, now's the time for them to sign him to a long-term deal.
Tweets
-
RT @dcowan850: @Metstradamus I remember my thoughts when the Mets signed R.A. Dickey, same day Yankees traded for Javier Vazquez.… https://t.co/N10QhjHfRyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Seven more wins and OBJ becomes a bona fide prophet https://t.co/JJeCrdVEMmBlogger / Podcaster
-
We'll talk deGrom, Giants, Jets, BVW on DNL on @SNYtv at 5! Moi, @PeterBotte @Jonas_SNY @sal_licata Get some!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We'll talk deGrom, Giants, Jets, BVW on DNL on @SNYtv at 5! Moi, @PeterBotte @Jonas_SNY @sal_licata Get some!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets fans--would you want Machado on your team?Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Ink Lefty Ryan O’Rourke to Minor League Deal https://t.co/SDnGmGg2WN #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets