New York Mets

Mets Minors
Batting-cages

Mets Ink Lefty Ryan O’Rourke to Minor League Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 1m

The New York Mets announced on Thursday they’ve signed lefty reliever Ryan O’Rourke to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training.O’Rourke, 30, missed the e

Tweets