New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Ink Lefty Ryan O’Rourke to Minor League Deal
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 1m
The New York Mets announced on Thursday they’ve signed lefty reliever Ryan O’Rourke to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training.O’Rourke, 30, missed the e
Tweets
-
Christian Yelich received 29 first-place votes for NL MVP The 30th vote? That one went to #Mets Jacob deGrom https://t.co/qmnOaNhMSTNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @alexspeier: Betts is the first AL player ever to win the World Series and pick up an MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger in the… https://t.co/xchFjD3P26Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom nabbed a first-place vote, and Christian Yelich came up one vote short of unanimous. This feels famili… https://t.co/KXOYLiFk8iBlogger / Podcaster
-
OMG I'm totally down with some of that.Fettuccine in sausage bolognese. https://t.co/2qx0ozAmRpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @stancup94: @Metstradamus @ChristianYelich Maybe the Shmoozer can interview THAT guy now and he will have a sense of humor?!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @officialBBWAA: 2018 AL MVP: Mookie Betts. Full voting details: https://t.co/Rcqr8qZo72Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets