Why Mets should lock up Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom with five-year deal
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 3m
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom is two years away from free agency, but coming off a Cy Young Award-winning season, now's the time for them to sign him to a long-term deal.
