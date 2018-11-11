New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres-gimenez-2-560x359

11/15 Winter League Results: Scorpions Close Out AFL Season

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 24m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 11 - 10 Surprise SaguarosGlendale Desert Dogs 4 - 2 Salt River RaftersPeoria Javelinas 2 - 1 Scottsdale Scorpions2B Andres Gimenez: 0-for-3, K

