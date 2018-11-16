New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-11-16-at-9.39.56-am

Are the new Miami Marlins jerseys great for fans but a disaster on-field?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

All of our work and hustle is for the city across our chest. #OurColores pic.twitter.com/xFlzCJKPCj — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 16, 2018   The Marlins have new uniforms.  These images I sourced are from a video (above) with 8 trillion jump cuts...

Tweets