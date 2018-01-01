New York Mets
Report: Padres remain interested in Mets' Syndergaard
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 44m
The San Diego Padres are still interested in trading for New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.The Padres were reportedly targeting the right-hander prior to this past season's non-waiver trade deadline but a..
