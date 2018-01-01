New York Mets

Amazon's Ransom Vs. Stadium Deals: Which Is Worse?

by: Neil deMause Deadspin 11m

Four billion dollars, I think we can all agree, is a lot of money. It’s more than the combined annual budgets of Barbados, Bermuda, and Belize. It’s enough to buy a few dozen private Caribbean islands. It’s two Giancarlo Stantons, each with another...

