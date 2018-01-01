New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Noah Syndergaard trade interest is serious and real
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 14m
As the Mets prepare for contract extension talks with Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, they are receiving significant trade interest in Noah Syndergaard, according to major league sources.
Tweets
-
RT @daznglobal: - Every key play ✅ - Every weeknight ?️ - All 30 MLB clubs ⚾️ We’ve teamed up with the @MLB to give @DAZN_USA fans… https://t.co/Irfi7LbTWuBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @alobello17: this is beautiful https://t.co/kn0ckwuQruBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BryanHoch: David Robertson is representing himself this offseason. He has spoken to Brian Cashman, who said the righty would p… https://t.co/sF0IHi7FRMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks readers! 2018 Mets Police already more read than all 2017 and should pass 2016 easily! Now 2015 numbers? T… https://t.co/kPxw4hSBq2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: Congratulations to Jacob deGrom on winning the 2018 National League Cy Young Award! #deCyYoungBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @owlsamericas: New bonus pod: A Day in the Life of the @NewYorkOwls recorded last friday pre / post the game. Featuring lots of dr… https://t.co/d7cLCFaURfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets