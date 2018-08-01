New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario Shines in Japan All-Star Series
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 15m
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario was one of the lone bright spots for the MLB All-Star team that went just 1-5 in the 2018 Japan All-Star series that ended on Thursday morning.Rosario, 22,
Tweets
-
RT @daznglobal: - Every key play ✅ - Every weeknight ?️ - All 30 MLB clubs ⚾️ We’ve teamed up with the @MLB to give @DAZN_USA fans… https://t.co/Irfi7LbTWuBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @alobello17: this is beautiful https://t.co/kn0ckwuQruBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BryanHoch: David Robertson is representing himself this offseason. He has spoken to Brian Cashman, who said the righty would p… https://t.co/sF0IHi7FRMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks readers! 2018 Mets Police already more read than all 2017 and should pass 2016 easily! Now 2015 numbers? T… https://t.co/kPxw4hSBq2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: Congratulations to Jacob deGrom on winning the 2018 National League Cy Young Award! #deCyYoungBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @owlsamericas: New bonus pod: A Day in the Life of the @NewYorkOwls recorded last friday pre / post the game. Featuring lots of dr… https://t.co/d7cLCFaURfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets