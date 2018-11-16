New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9731

No, the Mets are not trading Noah Syndergaard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Look, it’s great and all that the Padres are interested in Noah Syndergaard.  I’m interested in Evangeline Lilly. Neither the Padres nor I am going to get anywhere with out interests. I understand your Mets blog needs clicks and stuff and we all need to..

Tweets