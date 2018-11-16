New York Mets

The Mets Police
Noah

MLBPA tweets about Daniel Murphy for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

“Beginning July 8, Murphy hit .328/.365/.506 over his last 70 games.”https://t.co/5bxnTV62ZF pic.twitter.com/kfrwpLR3kf — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) November 16, 2018 Add Mets Police to Apple News No, the Mets are not trading Noah Syndergaard...

Tweets