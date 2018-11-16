New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball gets with it! Red Zone for Baseball coming.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 24m
Hey….look at baseball getting with the program!! Red Zone for baseball. And streaming, like how the kids watch things! Amazing. BEGINNING IN 2019, DAZN SUBSCRIBERS WILL HAVE A NEW LIVE SHOW ON THE SPORTS STREAMING PLATFORM TO SEE EVERY KEY PLAY,..
Tweets
-
Noah Syndergaard to the Padres? It’s at least feasible … https://t.co/89qImcNfWsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Josh James, 90mph Changeup and 88mph Slider, Overlay.TV / Radio Personality
-
I am now imagining Jeff Wilpon adding up the WARs on the Steamer projections.Near the end of this clip, Jeff Wilpon says the Mets are projected right now (from advanced stat models) to be a lo… https://t.co/FtQjxaDNTLBlogger / Podcaster
-
From Sept., Wilpon on the payroll: “It always starts out at a number and we always exceed it. We set a target and t…Asked if the Mets have the financial wherewithal to add a $300M player, Wilpon: “Brodie knows what the parameters o… https://t.co/XuMssTRH9LBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So *that’s* where that one vote was. ? @JdeGrom19 received one first-place vote for the NL MVP, finished 5th overal… https://t.co/MkdSaiMt2TOfficial Team Account
-
Time for the annual Mets Turkeys post. Any suggestions?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets