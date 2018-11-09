New York Mets
Jacob deGrom is still trying to wrap his head around his former agent becoming Mets new GM: report - NY Daily News
by: Scott Chiusano — NY Daily News 19m
It seems like Jacob deGrom is not completely sold on his former agent becoming his new General Manager.
The Knicks are starting a trio of rookies, a move more about the big picture https://t.co/f9Hex6CUPvBlogger / Podcaster
RT @nypost: Wilpon talks deGrom contract, won't rule out Syndergaard trade https://t.co/FGeXM21398Beat Writer / Columnist
WATCH: Jeff Wilpon expects 'aggressive' offseason for Mets https://t.co/SXUN7tV5rHTV / Radio Network
RT @SNYtv: Jeff Wilpon says the Mets need to be "aggressive" this offseasonTV / Radio Personality
RT @SNYtv: "It takes two to make a trade, and that would have to be pretty lopsided" - Jeff Wilpon on the possibility of tradi… https://t.co/BCANi9VEFkTV / Radio Personality
