New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matthews: Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen convinced the Wilpons to spend big money before, now he must get them to do it again - NY Daily News
by: Wallace Matthews — NY Daily News 19m
As an agent, Brodie Van Wagenen sold the Mets Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, but over the past month he may have pulled off his greatest sales job of all: Selling himself as their next GM.
Tweets
-
The Knicks are starting a trio of rookies, a move more about the big picture https://t.co/f9Hex6CUPvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypost: Wilpon talks deGrom contract, won't rule out Syndergaard trade https://t.co/FGeXM21398Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WATCH: Jeff Wilpon expects 'aggressive' offseason for Mets https://t.co/SXUN7tV5rHTV / Radio Network
-
RT @SNYtv: Jeff Wilpon says the Mets need to be "aggressive" this offseasonTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SNYtv: "It takes two to make a trade, and that would have to be pretty lopsided" - Jeff Wilpon on the possibility of tradi… https://t.co/BCANi9VEFkTV / Radio Personality
-
As the old saying goes... If you build a better lock, we'll build a better key. Security is just an illusion.AI can be used to create a ‘master key’ that will fool fingerprint scanners https://t.co/tGRNpa42uzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets