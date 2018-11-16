New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
30 ROY candidates for 2019 -- 1 for each team
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 24m
On Monday, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. were named Rookie of the Year in the American and National Leagues, respectively. But they were far from the only first-year players to make an impact in the big leagues in 2018. It would be difficult to find.
Tweets
-
Spencer Dinwiddie leads #Nets in impressive win over Wizards to snap three-game losing streak | @GregLogan1… https://t.co/ogZCGMfiOdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey Mets Fans! I'm going to give away two sets of Jeff McNeil Bowman Chrome Rookie Cards! This includes the regul… https://t.co/L1jbOeyjeRBlogger / Podcaster
-
The bold plays to help you get off the fantasy bubble https://t.co/kI1AYegaHGBlogger / Podcaster
-
I think this is the 8th charge Tim Hardaway Jr. has drawn this year and taking a Julius Randle left shoulder to the… https://t.co/WNttpg8kf4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: #Mets would have to be overwhelmed by deal to make a trade involving Noah Syndergaard, according to Jeff Wilpon |… https://t.co/ELprbLFi1aBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets would have to be overwhelmed by deal to make a trade involving Noah Syndergaard, according to Jeff Wilpon |… https://t.co/ELprbLFi1aBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets