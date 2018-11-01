New York Mets

Mets Merized
J.t.-realmuto-bat-560x366

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Minor Moves, Big Rumblings

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 21m

Happy Saturday, Mets fans! Names have begun to drop off of the free-agent board in dribs and drabs and some high-powered trade-winds have started to blow as the MLB offseason presses on.Padres

Tweets