Lewin Will Not Return to Mets’ Booth for 2019

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 22m

As the New York Mets prepare to transition from WOR to WCBS-AM for the 2019 season, not everyone will be coming along. As he has confirmed himself, the Mets have parted ways with Josh Lewin.W

