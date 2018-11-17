New York Mets

Mets radio team loses one of its voices

by: Andrew Marchand New York Post 12m

Mets radio will have a new sound beginning next year. Josh Lewin is leaving the booth as the team moves its game broadcasts to WCBS-880 from WOR-710 AM beginning in the 2019 season. Meanwhile, Howie

