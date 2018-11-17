New York Mets

The Mets Police
Farewell Josh Lewin! Mets radio booth to change in 2019

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Oh no!! “Earlier this week, I removed myself from consideration as part of the Mets’ radio team,” Lewin told The Post. “Instead I will be accepting an offer away from New York, with details coming as soon as the contracts get signed.” (via Post) Oh man…..

