New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Jim Duquette discusses what it would take for Mets to acquire Kris Bryant
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 13m
What would it take for the Mets or Yankees to acquire Cubs star Kris Bryant? SNY's Jim Duquette breaks it all down on Baseball Night in NY.
Tweets
-
Phillies seem to want to be "a little stupid" in their offseason spending: Here's how they can avoid that https://t.co/ZdUPSsZ2lVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guess who else is celebrating a birthday today? Tom Seaver!!! ?? I dug deep into my collection for these two beaut… https://t.co/pxxrvnd0ZXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Furman shocks Villanova https://t.co/zm7EnUXCQBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Evening Met Fans! Lets start off with a giveaway honoring Seth Lugo who turns 29 today! ??? RT for a chance t… https://t.co/czz6WNjR56Blogger / Podcaster
-
Heyman's Latest: Mets, Machado, Red Sox, Dodgers, Marlins https://t.co/U1zQcVsBykBlogger / Podcaster
-
How the #Devils let this one slip away https://t.co/jZmtkqSPuABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets