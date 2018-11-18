New York Mets

The Mets Police
300x300

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Josh Lewin leaves Mets, Art Shamsky knows baseball used to be better

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Oh no, Josh Lewin is not returning in 2019. That sucks as I really liked him in that booth (I think we all did).  However, if it is a better situation with him to be with his family more, you can’t begrudge a man for that.  (Same...

Tweets