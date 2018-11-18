New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Josh Lewin leaves Mets, Art Shamsky knows baseball used to be better
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
SLACKISH REACTION: Oh no, Josh Lewin is not returning in 2019. That sucks as I really liked him in that booth (I think we all did). However, if it is a better situation with him to be with his family more, you can’t begrudge a man for that. (Same...
Tweets
-
Short video of Mets COO Jeff Wilpon leads to all kinds of questions…not about baseball https://t.co/SB7kRJluOrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joe_Spector: @Metstradamus Omar Minaya just signed John Agida formally of the Italian gastro league.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MrMet33: @RisingAppleBlog Disappointed. With arthritis in both his knees, I feel like they could non-tender him and still tr… https://t.co/0dc8NZEVSuBlogger / Podcaster
-
GM or NFL commissioner? Sure. But on-field coach? Why not interview a woman who has actually coached before? This s…COACH RICE! Browns are reportedly interested in interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their… https://t.co/83evcz6Ck1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rosenthal's Latest: Mets, Syndergaard, Rangers, Minors, Orioles https://t.co/W1hTeg4G6VBlogger / Podcaster
-
What is going on https://t.co/ZIjycFJfqdBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets