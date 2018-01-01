New York Mets
With AFL season over, Mets prospect Peter Alonso finishes year with 42 homers in 159 games
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Alonso crushed 36 homers during the minor league season, as he hit .285/.395/.579 in 132 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. In the AFL, he cracked six homers in 27 games.
