With AFL season over, Mets prospect Peter Alonso finishes year with 42 homers in 159 games

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 17m

Alonso crushed 36 homers during the minor league season, as he hit .285/.395/.579 in 132 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. In the AFL, he cracked six homers in 27 games.

