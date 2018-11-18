New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Josh Lewin Out of New York Mets' Radio Booth
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 37m
The New York Mets will have a new radio home in 2019, but their play by play team won’t remain intact. Although long time play by play man Howie Rose is expected to return, his partner Josh L…
Tweets
-
RT @Omy7: @RisingAppleBlog Get Colomé, sign Familia and Miller. BP: Familia, Colomé, Miller, Lugo, Gsellman, Swarzak, Zamora… https://t.co/zLRVDO5WBSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @benderbutt: @AndrewMarchand @RisingAppleBlog @CliffFloyd30 would be a great addition to the booth.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Don't fret, Washington: Anything is possible in the chaotic NFC East https://t.co/Fce5lSnfG7TV / Radio Network
-
I don’t think the Raiders got enough in that trade.TV / Radio Personality
-
-
Baseball Blogs Weigh In on the #Yankees, #SFGiants, #Indians, #Mariners, #Padres, #Diamondbacks, #Mets, #Phillies,… https://t.co/4z8D69nuMzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets