New York Mets

New York Post
Noah_syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard trade talk proves Mets’ approach all wrong

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 28s

The first step for the Mets to succeed in 2019 is to have a clear, concise direction and message. Know who you are as a team and what identity you are establishing. That is Job No. 1. It’s not that

Tweets