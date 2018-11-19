New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the Mets are STILL not trading Syndergaard no matter how many newspapers you wanna sell

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

SLACKISH REACTION:  WTF?  Once again there are a ton of articles about the Mets trading Syndergaard.  The Mets are not trading Noah Syndergaard.  Stop.  You’re all insane.  Jeff even said (on Friday) they aren’t trading Syndergaard so this isn’t just me..

