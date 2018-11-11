New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
11/18 Winter League Results: Mejia Stellar in First Start off DL
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 13m
Mexican Pacific League (LMP)Mayos de Navojoa 5 - 4 Yaquis de ObregonVenados de Mazatlan 6 - 2 Naranjeros de HermosilloTomateros de Culiacan 3 - 2 Aguilas de MexicaliCharros de Jalisco 8 - 6
Tweets
-
The Mets should stop trying to be so cute. Find a plan and stick to it. https://t.co/NIEBcZPim7Blogger / Podcaster
-
I see I am going to have to retweet this a million more times today since people still don't get it: No, the Mets a… https://t.co/W69rf5mneUBlogger / Podcaster
-
What type of return would it take for the #Mets to trade Thor? @Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on #MLBNHotStove.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @richarddeitsch: Each week I list the best non-sports pieces I read over the last week. This edition is the best of the year collect… https://t.co/oVdpIJAbnGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Loved my @Philly_Marathon race weekend! #PhillyMarathonBlogger / Podcaster
-
Washington Square Park, Monday morningBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets