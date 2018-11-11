New York Mets

Mets Merized

11/18 Winter League Results: Mejia Stellar in First Start off DL

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 13m

Mexican Pacific League (LMP)Mayos de Navojoa 5 - 4 Yaquis de ObregonVenados de Mazatlan 6 - 2 Naranjeros de HermosilloTomateros de Culiacan 3 - 2 Aguilas de MexicaliCharros de Jalisco 8 - 6

Tweets