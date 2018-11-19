New York Mets

New York Post
Josh-lewin

Why Josh Lewin is trading the Mets for the Padres

by: Andrew Marchand New York Post 2m

Josh Lewin is leaving the Mets for the San Diego Padres, The Post has learned. After being Howie Rose’s game-calling partner on the Mets the past seven years, Lewin is taking a newly created

Tweets