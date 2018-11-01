New York Mets

Mets 360
Patrick-mazeika

2019 Mets top 50 prospects: 25-21

by: David Groveman Mets 360 12m

Now that the list has hit the Top 25 you’ll probably start to see many familiar faces and some higher value draft picks or international signees.  This group contains a 2nd round pick who saw immed…

Tweets