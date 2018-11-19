New York Mets

The Mets Police
Josh Lewin off to do pre and post for the Padres

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

We’ve learned where Josh Lewin is heading, and he’ll be doing pre ad post for the Padres.  Bets of luck to Josh. On the Mets end, I vote they promote Wayne and bring over Pete McCarthy do to pre and post. The Post has the full details of the Josh story.  

Tweets