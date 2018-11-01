New York Mets

Mets Merized
Josh Lewin Leaving Mets Radio Team for San Diego Padres

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 5m

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Josh Lewin is leaving the Mets radio team to take on a role with the San Diego Padres radio.Sources have told Marchand that Lewin will be tak

