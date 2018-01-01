New York Mets
Here's what Mets want in Noah Syndergaard trade and five teams that have it
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Matthew Cerrone's understanding -- after talking to MLB insiders this past weekend -- is that to trade Syndergaard, the Mets would need to get back a comparable, elite position player able to help the team win in 2019.
